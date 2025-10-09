Man slashes NYPD officer with knife at station before he’s shot by police
- Footage released by the NYPD shows a man attacking a female officer with a 14-inch butcher knife in a police station lobby.
- The incident occurred after the officer confronted the man for entering an off-limits area, at which point he drew the knife and slashed her.
- The man fled the scene, was pursued by two officers, and subsequently lunged at them after refusing to drop his weapon.
- Officers opened fire on the suspect, who was later pronounced dead at hospital, while the injured female officer was treated and released.
