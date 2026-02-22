NYC Mayor Madani declares state of emergency and issues travel ban
- New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani declared a local state of emergency on Sunday as the region prepares for its first dangerous blizzard in over a decade.
- Non-essential vehicles are banned from New York City streets from Sunday evening until Monday afternoon, with streets, highways, bridges, and tunnels closed to regular traffic.
- New York City schools have been given a snow day for Monday, while subway lines will operate normally but Long Island Rail Road service will shut down.
- The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning until Monday evening, forecasting 17 to 24 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph.
- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also declared a state of emergency for numerous counties, activating 100 National Guard members and placing over 5,600 utility workers on standby.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks