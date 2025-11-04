Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump throws support behind rival Cuomo to win NYC mayoral race

Trump backs Cuomo in New York mayoral race and warns against left-wing rival
  • President Donald Trump has labelled NYC mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani a 'communist' as he endorsed Andrew Cuomo.
  • Mamdani, an anti-Trump candidate, responded sarcastically on social media to Trump's endorsement of Cuomo.
  • Trump threatened to withdraw federal funding from New York if Mamdani wins, alleging potential misuse of money.
  • Polls currently indicate Mamdani is leading the race for New York City mayor.
  • The final outcome of the mayoral election is not expected until late this evening.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in