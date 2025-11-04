Trump throws support behind rival Cuomo to win NYC mayoral race
- President Donald Trump has labelled NYC mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani a 'communist' as he endorsed Andrew Cuomo.
- Mamdani, an anti-Trump candidate, responded sarcastically on social media to Trump's endorsement of Cuomo.
- Trump threatened to withdraw federal funding from New York if Mamdani wins, alleging potential misuse of money.
- Polls currently indicate Mamdani is leading the race for New York City mayor.
- The final outcome of the mayoral election is not expected until late this evening.