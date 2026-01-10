Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Government urged to make nutrition labels on front of food packaging mandatory

(Martin Rickett/PA Wire)
  • Consumer champion Which? is calling on the UK Government to make front-of-pack nutrition labels mandatory to help tackle the country's
  • Research by Which? found that shoppers prefer the existing traffic light labelling system, which uses green, amber, and red to indicate fat, sugar, and salt content.
  • Although voluntarily used by major manufacturers and retailers since 2013, Which? claims the traffic light system is applied inconsistently, with some products lacking colour coding or any labelling.
  • Shoppers suggested improvements to the current system, including more prominent placement, increased size, and clearer, more realistic serving sizes.
  • The Department of Health and Social Care stated that the Government is introducing a modernised food nutrient scoring system as part of its 10-Year Health Plan to combat obesity.
