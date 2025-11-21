Trump administration no longer classifies this healthcare degree as ‘professional’
- The Department of Education has excluded nursing from its definition of a “professional degree” under a bill signed into law by Trump.
- This reclassification eliminates Grad PLUS loans for nursing students and caps their borrowing at $100,000, compared to $200,000 for those in designated “professional degree” programs.
- Nursing organizations warn that limiting access to student funding for nurses “threatens the very foundation of patient care” and will exacerbate existing shortages.
- Other professions, including physician assistants, physical therapists, educators and social workers, are also excluded, while fields like medicine, law and theology are included.
- Critics, such as Amy McGrath, suggest this move disproportionately affects women in professional careers, with the new measures set to begin on July 1, 2026.