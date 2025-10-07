Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police arrest pair after nursery cyber attack

Pictures, along with the names and addresses of around 8,000 children from the Kido nursery chain were being used to demand ransom money
Pictures, along with the names and addresses of around 8,000 children from the Kido nursery chain were being used to demand ransom money (PA Archive)
  • Two men, aged 17 and 22, were arrested in Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire, following a Met Police operation.
  • They were apprehended on suspicion of computer misuse and blackmail.
  • The arrests are linked to a ransomware cyber attack on the Kido nursery chain in Greater London.
  • The attack allegedly involved the use of names and pictures of approximately 8,000 children to demand ransom money.
  • The Met Police's Head of Economic and Cybercrime, Will Lyne, stated that the investigation is ongoing and being taken extremely seriously.
