The White House’s latest battle is the Second Amendment

White House denies 'border czar' Tom Homan is going to Minnesota because Kristi Noem has lost president's trust
  • US citizen Alex Pretti was killed by federal immigration agents in Minnesota after being tackled and disarmed while legally carrying a holstered handgun.
  • Video footage allegedly shows agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement beating Pretti before shooting him ten times.
  • The incident has sparked widespread criticism, notably uniting figures like Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and the National Rifle Association (NRA) in their condemnation.
  • Statements from individuals associated with the Trump administration, suggesting the agents were justified, drew strong rebukes from gun rights groups, including the NRA.
  • Pretti's death underscores the contentious nature of the Second Amendment and the increasing trend of gun ownership across the political divide in the US, driven by fears of government actions.
