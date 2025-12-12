Audit reveals extent of NRA’s financial woes
- The National Rifle Association (NRA) is liquidating investments and experiencing a decline in membership revenue, according to a recent financial audit.
- The gun rights organisation sold approximately $40 million worth of investments in 2024, with membership dues falling from $61.8 million in 2023 to $51.7 million.
- Its total net assets decreased from $22 million at the end of 2023 to nearly $16 million at the end of 2024.
- Despite carrying over $121.4 million in liabilities, this represents an improvement from $146 million in 2023.
- The NRA faces several ongoing legal battles, including a Supreme Court case from 2024 concerning a New York official's alleged violation of its First Amendment rights.