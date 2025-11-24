Other conditions that could be treated by weight-loss drugs
- Novo Nordisk announced that Rybelsus, an older version of its semaglutide weight-loss drug, failed to slow cognitive decline in late-stage Alzheimer's trials involving 3,808 patients.
- This outcome represents a setback for the potential expansion of GLP-1 medicines into the Alzheimer's market, especially as Novo Nordisk faces increased competition in its core obesity and diabetes sectors.
- Despite this, GLP-1 drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide are being investigated or have received approval for a range of other conditions, including alcohol use disorder, heart failure, and chronic kidney disease.
- Novo Nordisk's Wegovy received US FDA approval to reduce cardiovascular risks in overweight or obese adults, and its Ozempic is approved for reducing kidney failure risk in diabetic patients with chronic kidney disease.
- Eli Lilly's Zepbound was approved by the US FDA for obstructive sleep apnea, marking the first drug to directly treat this common breathing disorder.