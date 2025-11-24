Major Ozempic Alzheimer’s trial fails
- Novo Nordisk's oral semaglutide drug, Rybelsus, failed to meet its primary goal in late-stage trials assessing its ability to slow cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients.
- The trial's failure resulted in a 10 per cent drop in Novo Nordisk's share price and represents a setback for hopes that GLP-1 medicines could expand into the Alzheimer's treatment market.
- Rybelsus, which contains semaglutide, is currently approved solely for type 2 diabetes, similar to the company's blockbuster drugs Ozempic and Wegovy.
- Despite the Alzheimer's trial outcome, Novo Nordisk affirmed that semaglutide continues to offer benefits for individuals with type 2 diabetes, obesity, and associated comorbidities.
- The results reinforce analyst scepticism about Novo Nordisk's Alzheimer's ambitions, contrasting with other recently launched treatments from companies like Eli Lilly that have shown some success in slowing cognitive decline.