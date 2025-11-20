Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police dog finds suspect hiding from officers in wheelie bin following high-speed chase

Police dog sniffs out suspect hiding in wheelie bin
  • Nottinghamshire Police released bodycam footage showing police dog PD Seth tracking a suspect who had fled from officers.
  • The four-year-old Belgian Malinois was involved in the pursuit of two suspects who failed to stop for police.
  • One suspect was apprehended nearby, while the other attempted to evade capture by jumping fences and hiding in a wheelie bin.
  • PD Seth successfully located the hidden suspect in the bin, leading to their apprehension.
  • Two men, aged 30 and 33, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of a series of offences.
