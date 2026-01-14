‘Further disasters inevitable’ at NHS trust, say Nottingham attack families
- A Care Quality Commission (CQC) report has criticised Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust's mental health services, which treated killer Valdo Calocane.
- The report found that the trust's services did not always provide 'humane, dignified or high quality care' to patients and breached management regulations.
- Families of Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar, and Ian Coates, who were murdered by Calocane, have branded the trust 'not safe' and demanded it be placed into immediate special measures.
- The CQC has taken enforcement action, requiring the trust to make significant improvements and submit an action plan, with seven of its 18 services rated as 'requires improvement'.
- The trust's chief executive, Ifti Majid, accepted the CQC's findings and stated that improvements are being made, ahead of a public inquiry into the killings set to begin in February.