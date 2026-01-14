Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Further disasters inevitable’ at NHS trust, say Nottingham attack families

Barnaby Webber's mother fights back tears as she hits out at son's killer
  • A Care Quality Commission (CQC) report has criticised Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust's mental health services, which treated killer Valdo Calocane.
  • The report found that the trust's services did not always provide 'humane, dignified or high quality care' to patients and breached management regulations.
  • Families of Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar, and Ian Coates, who were murdered by Calocane, have branded the trust 'not safe' and demanded it be placed into immediate special measures.
  • The CQC has taken enforcement action, requiring the trust to make significant improvements and submit an action plan, with seven of its 18 services rated as 'requires improvement'.
  • The trust's chief executive, Ifti Majid, accepted the CQC's findings and stated that improvements are being made, ahead of a public inquiry into the killings set to begin in February.
