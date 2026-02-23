Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nottingham attacks victims' families demand truth ahead of inquiry

Mothers of Nottingham attack victims say 'truth must be told' as inquiry judge named
  • An inquiry into the Nottingham attacks, where Valdo Calocane killed three people and attempted to kill three others in June 2023, is scheduled to commence on Monday.
  • The families of victims Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar, and Ian Coates have declared the inquiry a "critical turning point" in their pursuit of truth and justice, aiming to hold accountable those who neglected their responsibilities.
  • Chaired by retired judge Deborah Taylor, the two-year public inquiry will scrutinise the actions of prosecutors, police, and medical professionals in the lead-up to the attacks.
  • Victims' families are seeking individual and institutional accountability, a thorough examination of systemic neglect by mental health services and law enforcement, and to challenge what they view as a miscarriage of justice regarding Calocane's indefinite hospital order.
  • The inquiry will also address the management of Calocane’s risk to others and allegations that public servants illegally accessed victims' medical records.
