Family ‘so proud’ as Nottingham attack victim gets posthumous award

Nottingham attack victim’s parents ‘humbled’ by calls to award her George Cross
  • Grace O’Malley-Kumar, 19, will be posthumously awarded the George Medal for her exceptional bravery during the Nottingham attacks in June 2023.
  • The medical student attempted to save her friend, Barnaby Webber, by pushing away Valdo Calocane after he had stabbed Mr Webber; the knifeman then turned on her in a fatal attack.
  • The George Medal, established in 1940, recognises “conspicuous gallantry not in the presence of the enemy” and will be presented to her family.
  • A family friend told The Sun: “The family are so proud of Grace because this act shows exactly the person they knew her to be – someone who never abandoned a friend.”
  • The award follows a recommendation by the King and a campaign for the more prestigious George Cross.
