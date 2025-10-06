Family ‘so proud’ as Nottingham attack victim gets posthumous award
- Grace O’Malley-Kumar, 19, will be posthumously awarded the George Medal for her exceptional bravery during the Nottingham attacks in June 2023.
- The medical student attempted to save her friend, Barnaby Webber, by pushing away Valdo Calocane after he had stabbed Mr Webber; the knifeman then turned on her in a fatal attack.
- The George Medal, established in 1940, recognises “conspicuous gallantry not in the presence of the enemy” and will be presented to her family.
- A family friend told The Sun: “The family are so proud of Grace because this act shows exactly the person they knew her to be – someone who never abandoned a friend.”
- The award follows a recommendation by the King and a campaign for the more prestigious George Cross.