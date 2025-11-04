Huge cruise ship rescues dozens of people lost at sea
- A Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) ship, Norwegian Epic, rescued 63 individuals in the Ionian Sea on 22 October after responding to a distress call from the Hellenic Coast Guard.
- The rescue operation occurred approximately 75 miles south-west of Zakynthos island, requiring the ship to alter its course from its scheduled 11-day Greek Isles itinerary.
- The ship's crew provided medical evaluation, food, and other comforts to the rescued individuals once they were brought on board.
- Following a mandatory directive, the Norwegian Epic proceeded to Kalamata, Greece, where the rescued individuals were handed over to Greek authorities.
- The incident led to the cancellation of the ship's scheduled port call in Santorini to facilitate the transfer in Kalamata.