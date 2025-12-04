UK and Norway set to sign landmark defence pact to track Russian submarines
- The UK and Norway are poised to sign the “Lunna House agreement”, a landmark defence pact establishing a combined naval fleet to track Russian submarines in the North Atlantic.
- This initiative aims to safeguard critical undersea cables and pipelines, following a 30 per cent rise in Russian vessel sightings in UK waters over the past two years.
- The pact, announced by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Store, is underpinned by a £10 billion warship deal for Type 26 frigates.
- The combined fleet will comprise at least 13 anti-submarine ships, with a minimum of five from Norway, monitoring Russian naval movements between Greenland, Iceland and the UK.
- Further collaboration includes the UK joining Norway's uncrewed mine hunting programme, Royal Marines training in sub-zero conditions and the Royal Navy adopting advanced Norwegian naval strike missiles.