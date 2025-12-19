Palace issues update on seriously ill princess
- Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit is anticipated to undergo a lung transplant following a significant deterioration in her health.
- She was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic disease that causes scarring in the lungs and reduces oxygen uptake, in 2018.
- Recent tests have revealed a “clear negative development” in her condition, with the progression accelerating more rapidly than anticipated.
- While the exact timing for the transplant is yet to be decided, preparations are being made for the procedure, according to the royal household and medical professionals.
- Her official programme will be adapted to accommodate her health situation, although she says she is keen to continue her royal duties.