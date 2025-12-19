Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Palace issues update on seriously ill princess

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway celebrate National Day with their family
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway celebrate National Day with their family (Getty Images)
  • Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit is anticipated to undergo a lung transplant following a significant deterioration in her health.
  • She was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic disease that causes scarring in the lungs and reduces oxygen uptake, in 2018.
  • Recent tests have revealed a “clear negative development” in her condition, with the progression accelerating more rapidly than anticipated.
  • While the exact timing for the transplant is yet to be decided, preparations are being made for the procedure, according to the royal household and medical professionals.
  • Her official programme will be adapted to accommodate her health situation, although she says she is keen to continue her royal duties.
