The Northern line has seen another day of chaos. Here’s why
- London's Northern Line has been experiencing travel chaos for the fourth consecutive day due to signal failures near Stockwell.
- The issue stems from a malfunction in equipment that informs the network of train locations, requiring Transport for London (TfL) staff to manually guide drivers.
- This manual process significantly reduces train frequency, leading to lengthy delays, overcrowding, and cancellations across the line.
- TfL has advised commuters to avoid the Northern Line where possible and utilise alternative transport routes, with valid tickets accepted on other services.
- Despite ongoing engineering work, the exact cause of the signal failure remains unidentified, and engineers are working to resolve the fault.