The Northern line has seen another day of chaos. Here’s why

Departing soon: Passengers on the Northern line at Kennington in south London
Departing soon: Passengers on the Northern line at Kennington in south London (Simon Calder)
  • London's Northern Line has been experiencing travel chaos for the fourth consecutive day due to signal failures near Stockwell.
  • The issue stems from a malfunction in equipment that informs the network of train locations, requiring Transport for London (TfL) staff to manually guide drivers.
  • This manual process significantly reduces train frequency, leading to lengthy delays, overcrowding, and cancellations across the line.
  • TfL has advised commuters to avoid the Northern Line where possible and utilise alternative transport routes, with valid tickets accepted on other services.
  • Despite ongoing engineering work, the exact cause of the signal failure remains unidentified, and engineers are working to resolve the fault.
