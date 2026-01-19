Where to see the Northern lights in the UK tonight – and at what time?
- The Met Office has issued an extreme space weather alert, forecasting strong auroras over the UK on Monday night.
- A colossal solar flare on 18 January launched a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), which is expected to reach Earth late on Monday or early Tuesday morning.
- This incoming CME could trigger strong geomagnetic storm conditions, potentially making the aurora borealis, or Northern Lights, visible much further south than usual.
- The exact timing of the CME's arrival and clear skies are crucial for viewing, with patchy cloud cover forecast across most of the UK for Monday evening.
- For optimal viewing, it is recommended to find locations away from light pollution, allow eyes to adjust to the darkness, and observe within an hour or two of midnight.