Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Will the Northern Lights be visible in the UK tonight?

‘Stunning’ Northern Lights spotted across UK
  • The Aurora Borealis, commonly known as the Northern Lights, was widely visible across the UK on Monday evening, extending as far south as northern Italy.
  • The spectacular display was caused by heightened solar activity, specifically severe geomagnetic storms and a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME).
  • The Met Office confirmed the dazzling displays will potentially continue in some areas on Tuesday, but cloud and rain on Tuesday evening might hinder further viewing.
  • Krista Hammond, Met Office Space Weather Manager, said that aurora sightings are possible on Tuesday evening across Scotland, perhaps also Northern Ireland and northern England, where skies are clear.
  • The best viewing times are typically within an hour or two of midnight, away from light pollution, allowing eyes to adjust to darkness.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in