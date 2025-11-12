Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

When the Northern Lights are set to be visible over the UK this week

Stunning Northern Lights illuminate skies across UK
  • The Northern Lights are anticipated to be visible across parts of the UK on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, following sightings on Tuesday night.
  • The Met Office stated that while northern Scotland offers the highest chance of visibility, the aurora could also be seen further south in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, despite potential cloud cover.
  • This celestial phenomenon is caused by Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) from the Sun interacting with Earth's magnetic field, leading to geomagnetic storms.
  • Optimal viewing conditions require remote locations with clear skies and minimal light pollution, with photography tips suggesting interesting foregrounds like trees or water.
  • The colours of the aurora, including blues, greens, yellows, and reds, are determined by the atmospheric gases affected, and the lights are typically most active around the Equinox and Solstice.
