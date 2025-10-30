Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Northeast to expect wet and windy weather on Halloween weekend

D.C. weather: Sunny and cool weather ahead of Halloween
  • A storm from the Tennessee Valley is forecast to bring significant rain and gusty winds to the Northeast leading up to and on Halloween.
  • The Northeast could see up to three inches of rain, enhanced by moisture from Hurricane Melissa, with coastal flood warnings issued for cities including Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.
  • Temperatures in the Northeast are expected to drop to the 30s and 40s by Friday, accompanied by strong winds, meaning trick-or-treaters may need extra layers and umbrellas.
  • In contrast, the Midwest and Plains regions are predicted to experience milder and calmer Halloween weather, with dry conditions expected in Nebraska and southward.
  • The Pacific Northwest is set to receive rain and showers starting on Friday as a storm moves onshore, affecting cities such as Seattle and Portland over the weekend.
