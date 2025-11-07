Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

These workers could lose their jobs if they don’t lose weight – here’s why

Related: Climate activists spill 1,000 litres of fake blood over North Sea oil rig
  • North Sea oil workers must adhere to a new maximum weight limit of 124.7kg to be eligible for offshore flights, effective from 1 November 2026.
  • The safety measure, introduced by Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), is crucial for rescue helicopters to safely winch workers in emergencies, accounting for the weight of rescue personnel and equipment.
  • OEUK data from last year indicated that 2,277 offshore workers exceeded this new limit, with approximately 5,000 individuals potentially affected by the policy change.
  • The industry body has pledged to provide support to help workers meet the weight requirement, stating that job losses would be an 'absolute worst-case scenario'.
  • The Unite union has raised concerns that the policy could unfairly impact naturally larger-built individuals, even if they are otherwise fit.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in