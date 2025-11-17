Tensions escalate on North Korean border as South fires warning shots
- South Korea has formally proposed military talks with North Korea to address escalating border tensions and clarify their shared demarcation line.
- The proposal follows repeated incursions by North Korean soldiers across the military demarcation line, prompting South Korean forces to fire warning shots.
- North Korea denies these border violations, asserting its troops operated within its own territory and threatening retaliation.
- South Korean officials believe the incursions are partly due to differing views on the border, as many original demarcation posts from the Korean War have been lost.
- It remains uncertain if North Korea will accept the offer, as it has avoided dialogue with South Korea and the US since leader Kim Jong Un's diplomacy with U.S. President Donald Trump ended in 2019.