Kim Jong Un expresses condolences as North Korea’s ‘head of state’ dies
- Kim Yong Nam, North Korea's ceremonial head of state for two decades, has died at the age of 97.
- North Korea's state media, KCNA, reported on Tuesday that he passed away on Monday.
- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited Kim Yong Nam's bier to express deep condolences.
- He served as president of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly from 1998 to April 2019, a largely symbolic role.
- In 2018, he attended the Pyeongchang Olympics in South Korea alongside Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, sitting near U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.