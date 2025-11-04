Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kim Jong Un expresses condolences as North Korea’s ‘head of state’ dies

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (AP)
  • Kim Yong Nam, North Korea's ceremonial head of state for two decades, has died at the age of 97.
  • North Korea's state media, KCNA, reported on Tuesday that he passed away on Monday.
  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited Kim Yong Nam's bier to express deep condolences.
  • He served as president of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly from 1998 to April 2019, a largely symbolic role.
  • In 2018, he attended the Pyeongchang Olympics in South Korea alongside Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, sitting near U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.
