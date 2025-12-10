Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Top North Korean figures gather for rare meeting

  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un convened a high-level meeting of the Workers' Party's Central Committee on Tuesday to prepare for the party's first full congress in five years.
  • The plenary session discussed unspecified key issues for the upcoming congress, expected in January or February, and reviewed this year's state policies.
  • This significant gathering takes place as both the United States and South Korea are attempting to resume diplomatic talks with Pyongyang, which have been rebuffed since 2019.
  • International observers will be watching the congress for any indication from Kim Jong Un regarding a response to Washington and Seoul's efforts to improve ties.
  • Kim previously suggested a return to talks if the US abandons its “delusional obsession with denuclearisation”, while South Korea reported North Korean artillery fire on Tuesday.
