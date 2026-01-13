Norovirus symptoms to be aware amid spike of infections
- Norovirus, commonly known as the winter vomiting bug, is currently placing additional strain on the NHS, with cases highest among individuals aged 65 and over.
- The increase in norovirus cases, combined with a surge in flu, has led to four NHS trusts declaring “critical incidents” and prompted warnings from Health Secretary Wes Streeting.
- Norovirus is highly infectious, spreading through close contact, contaminated surfaces, food, or water, and outbreaks are common in semi-enclosed environments.
- The UK Health Security Agency advises thorough handwashing with soap and warm water to prevent spread, as alcohol gels are ineffective against the virus.
- Those affected should remain at home for 48 hours after symptoms cease, avoid preparing food for others, and refrain from visiting vulnerable individuals in hospitals or care homes.