Norovirus symptoms to be aware amid spike of infections

People of all ages can get infected and sick with norovirus. (CDC)
  • Norovirus, commonly known as the winter vomiting bug, is currently placing additional strain on the NHS, with cases highest among individuals aged 65 and over.
  • The increase in norovirus cases, combined with a surge in flu, has led to four NHS trusts declaring “critical incidents” and prompted warnings from Health Secretary Wes Streeting.
  • Norovirus is highly infectious, spreading through close contact, contaminated surfaces, food, or water, and outbreaks are common in semi-enclosed environments.
  • The UK Health Security Agency advises thorough handwashing with soap and warm water to prevent spread, as alcohol gels are ineffective against the virus.
  • Those affected should remain at home for 48 hours after symptoms cease, avoid preparing food for others, and refrain from visiting vulnerable individuals in hospitals or care homes.
