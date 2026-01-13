Holland America confirms norovirus outbreak on cruise ship
- Nearly 100 people on a Holland America cruise ship, the Rotterdam, fell ill with norovirus during a recent voyage.
- The outbreak occurred on a round-trip journey from Fort Lauderdale to the southern Caribbean, which took place between 28 December and 9 January.
- According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 94 of 2,593 passengers and 1,005 crew members onboard reported gastrointestinal symptoms.
- In response, the ship's crew implemented increased cleaning and disinfection procedures, isolated ill passengers, and consulted the CDC's Vessel Sanitation Program.
- Holland America said that the cases were "mostly mild and quickly resolved," and a comprehensive sanitisation of the ship was conducted upon its return to Fort Lauderdale.