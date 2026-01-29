Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New surge in norovirus hospital cases as NHS issues fresh warning

Winter norovirus numbers on the rise again
  • Norovirus cases in English hospitals have reached a new winter high, with an average of 950 beds occupied daily last week by patients with symptoms.
  • This figure marks a 15 per cent increase from the previous week's average of 823 patients and is higher than the 898 patients recorded at the same point last year.
  • Alongside norovirus, hospitals also treated an average of 1,987 patients with flu and 647 with Covid-19 daily last week, although flu rates have decreased since last month's peak.
  • NHS national medical director Professor Meghana Pandit advised frequent handwashing and urged individuals not to return to work, school, or visit hospitals until 48 hours symptom-free to prevent the spread of norovirus.
  • Despite a higher number of ambulance handovers last week, the average handover time improved to 34 minutes and 32 seconds, nearly three minutes faster than the week prior.
