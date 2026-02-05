NHS under pressure as hospitals battle norovirus cases
- NHS hospitals are under significant pressure due to high norovirus cases, with over 900 patients daily presenting with symptoms and more than 1,000 beds occupied or closed last week.
- Despite the ongoing norovirus challenge, flu rates are decreasing, and ambulance handover times improved in January, which was the busiest January for ambulance services since before the Covid pandemic.
- Health Secretary Wes Streeting attributed improvements in urgent and emergency care to early winter planning and a £450 million investment, leading to faster ambulance response times.
- The government announced that from April, the RSV vaccine will be offered to adults aged 80 and over, and all care home residents, to protect vulnerable groups.
- Separately, NHS junior doctors in England have voted to extend their industrial action for another six months as part of their ongoing dispute over pay and working conditions.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks