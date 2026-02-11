Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The UK coastal area with most homes owned outright

Ian Jones
Martin Lewis shares three tips to secure cheapest mortgage deal
  • North Norfolk has retained its status as the local area in England with the highest percentage of properties owned outright by their occupants.
  • Nearly half, 49.9 per cent, of all accommodation types in North Norfolk are owned in full, meaning residents have no outstanding mortgage repayments.
  • The Office for National Statistics (ONS) data shows that areas with the highest outright ownership, including North Norfolk, Rother, and East Lindsey, also tend to have the greatest proportion of people aged 65 and above.
  • Conversely, London boroughs such as Tower Hamlets, Hackney, and Southwark recorded the lowest percentages of properties owned outright.
  • Overall, the ONS figures indicate there were 24.0 million households in England in 2024, an increase from 23.7 million in 2023.
