Noodles & Company to close more restaurants after major cutbacks in 2025
- Noodles & Company, a fast-food chain with 423 locations, is planning to close an additional 30 to 35 restaurants.
- This follows the closure of 40 sites last year, as the company aims to strengthen its brand and financial position.
- CEO Joe Christina stated these decisions are made thoughtfully for long-term profitable growth and shareholder value.
- The company has faced challenges maintaining its Nasdaq listing due to its share price falling below $1 on multiple occasions.
- Noodles & Company's shares have lost 97 per cent of their value since its 2013 IPO, currently trading at $0.84.