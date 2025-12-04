Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British woman dies in Thailand after she was hit by an SUV

The British woman was killed just outside Bangkok (file image)
The British woman was killed just outside Bangkok (file image) (Getty Images)
  • A 75-year-old British woman died after being struck by an SUV while crossing a road in Nonthaburi, Thailand.
  • The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon near Bangkok, with the woman sustaining severe head and neck injuries.
  • The 40-year-old driver, identified as Jarunan, has been arrested and charged with reckless driving causing death.
  • Footage of the crash shows a white SUV travelling at speed before hitting the pedestrian, with the driver expressing shock and remorse.
  • The woman and her partner had resided in Thailand for eight years and were known locally, with plans to celebrate Christmas in Pattaya.
