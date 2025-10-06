Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pioneering immune research wins Nobel medicine prize

The portraits of Mary E Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi who have won the Nobel Medicine prize
The portraits of Mary E Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi who have won the Nobel Medicine prize (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Mary E Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi have been jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine for their significant discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance.
  • Their pioneering work unravelled an additional mechanism by which the body keeps the immune system in check, preventing autoimmune diseases.
  • Professor Sakaguchi discovered regulatory T cells (T-regs) in 1995, and Ms Brunkow and Mr Ramsdell identified a crucial mutation in the Foxp3 gene in 2001.
  • Sakaguchi later linked these findings, demonstrating that the Foxp3 gene controls the development of T-regs, which act as 'security guards' to curb overreactive T cells.
  • These discoveries have significantly advanced the understanding of immune system function and opened new avenues for developing treatments for autoimmune diseases and cancer.
