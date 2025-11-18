Travel chaos as major transit service is hit by Cloudflare outage
- NJ Transit, a major transportation provider for the New York City area, has been hit by the Cloudflare outage.
- Commuters who use the transit service have reported issues with its website and app, including that they are unable to buy tickets.
- The outage affects other services including ChatGPT, social media platform X, Shopify, Dropbox, and Coinbase.
- Cloudflare identified the issue impacting multiple customers and stated that its Dashboard and API were also failing.
- The company has since made changes allowing Cloudflare Access and WARP to recover, re-enabling WARP access in London, and is continuing efforts to restore other affected services.