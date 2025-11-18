Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Travel chaos as major transit service is hit by Cloudflare outage

People exit the NJ Transit section of Penn Station on May 20, 2025 in New York City
People exit the NJ Transit section of Penn Station on May 20, 2025 in New York City (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
  • NJ Transit, a major transportation provider for the New York City area, has been hit by the Cloudflare outage.
  • Commuters who use the transit service have reported issues with its website and app, including that they are unable to buy tickets.
  • The outage affects other services including ChatGPT, social media platform X, Shopify, Dropbox, and Coinbase.
  • Cloudflare identified the issue impacting multiple customers and stated that its Dashboard and API were also failing.
  • The company has since made changes allowing Cloudflare Access and WARP to recover, re-enabling WARP access in London, and is continuing efforts to restore other affected services.
