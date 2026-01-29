All arrivals to be screened for Nipah virus in Pakistan
- Pakistan has implemented heightened screening protocols for all international arrivals following India's confirmation of two Nipah virus cases.
- Several other Asian nations, including Thailand, Singapore, and Vietnam, have also intensified airport health checks in response to the potential threat.
- Indian officials say there are no immediate plans for airport screening within the country, asserting that the two cases are contained with no evidence of a widespread outbreak.
- The Nipah virus is a severe pathogen causing fever and brain inflammation, with a high mortality rate and no available vaccine, though person-to-person transmission requires close contact.
- The two confirmed cases in India involved health workers in West Bengal, with one patient in critical condition and 196 contacts testing negative for the virus.
