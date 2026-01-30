WHO issues update on transmission of deadly Nipah virus outbreak in India
- The World Health Organisation (WHO) has assessed a low risk of the deadly Nipah virus spreading from India, following two confirmed cases in West Bengal.
- The agency stated there is no evidence of increased human-to-human transmission and advised against imposing travel or trade restrictions.
- The two infected individuals are health workers, and the source of their infection is still under investigation.
- Nipah is a zoonotic virus carried by fruit bats, with a high fatality rate of 40-75 per cent, and currently has no licensed vaccine or specific treatment.
- Despite being classified as a priority pathogen, virologists maintain that the risk to the general population remains low due to the difficulty of sustained human-to-human transmission.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks