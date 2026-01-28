Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The major airports requiring health checks amid virus fears

Travelers face new health screening measures in multiple countries in Asia to stop the highly lethal and epidemic‑prone Nipah virus from spreading beyond India
Travelers face new health screening measures in multiple countries in Asia to stop the highly lethal and epidemic‑prone Nipah virus from spreading beyond India (Thai government)
  • Authorities across Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia have implemented urgent screening measures, including airport temperature checks, to prevent the spread of the highly lethal Nipah virus from India.
  • The World Health Organization classifies Nipah as a priority pathogen due to its 40-75% fatality rate and the absence of an approved vaccine or cure.
  • Two health workers in West Bengal, India, were confirmed to have Nipah in late December, prompting enhanced surveillance and contact tracing efforts by Indian health authorities.
  • The virus, carried by fruit bats and animals like pigs, can cause deadly brain-swelling fever in humans and is transmissible person-to-person through close contact.
  • Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia added enhanced health screening measures at airports, while Nepal ramped up border screening for travelers and Thailand assigned designated parking bays for planes carrying people from the infection area, in addition to passenger health screenings.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in