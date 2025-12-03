Ads by major clothing brands banned for exaggerating environmental claims
- The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has banned advertisements from Nike, Superdry, and Lacoste in the UK.
- The bans were issued because the ads exaggerated the environmental benefits of their products, using terms such as “sustainable”or “sustainable material” without sufficient evidence.
- The ASA ruled that these unsubstantiated claims risked misleading consumers who are looking to make greener purchasing choices.
- Nike's claim of “Sustainable Materials” for tennis polo shirts and Superdry's “Sustainable Style” were deemed absolute and lacked sufficient evidence across the products' entire life cycles.
- Lacoste also had an ad for “Sustainable clothing” for kids banned, with all three companies subsequently removing the advertisements and committing to clearer future claims.