Armed extremists kill at least 162 people in Nigeria amid ‘security crisis’

Video Player Placeholder
Gunmen kill nearly 200 people in Nigeria
  • Armed extremists killed at least 162 people during attacks on Woro and Nuku villages in Kwara state, western Nigeria, on Tuesday evening.
  • A lawmaker attributed the attacks to the Lakurawa, an armed group affiliated with the Islamic State, while Amnesty International reported over 170 fatalities and noted prior warnings sent to villagers.
  • The state governor characterised the incident as a 'cowardly expression of frustration by terrorist cells' in response to ongoing military operations in the region.
  • These attacks are part of Nigeria's complex security crisis, which involves Islamic militant insurgencies and a rise in kidnappings across its north-western and north-central regions.
  • The United States has deployed military officers to Nigeria and conducted airstrikes against IS-affiliated militants in December as part of its efforts to address the security situation.
