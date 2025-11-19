Churchgoers killed in Nigeria after Nicki Minaj begged UN to ‘defend Christians’
- Gunmen attacked a church in Eruku, Kwara state, Nigeria, killing at least two people and kidnapping the pastor along with some worshippers Tuesday night.
- This attack occurred just days after 25 schoolgirls were abducted from a boarding school in Kebbi state, adding to Nigeria's ongoing security challenges.
- Nigerian President Bola Tinubu postponed international trips to receive security briefings and ordered increased efforts to apprehend the assailants and rescue the abducted individuals.
- The incidents have intensified pressure on the Nigerian government, drawing criticism from Donald Trump regarding the alleged persecution of Christians in the country.
- Rapper Nicki Minaj publicly backed Donald Trump's claims in a UN speech Tuesday, appealing for global action to defend religious freedom and stating that Christians in Nigeria are being targeted.