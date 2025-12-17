Nigel Farage’s ex-schoolmates join together to tell him to say sorry for alleged racism
- A group of 25 former pupils and one ex-teacher from Dulwich College have signed an open letter calling on Reform UK leader Nigel Farage to apologise for alleged racist, antisemitic, and fascist views during his school years.
- The signatories demand Farage acknowledge the events they say took place, including intimidating Jewish boys with references to gas chambers and telling a Black child to 'go back to Africa'.
- Farage has denied making racist remarks 'maliciously', suggesting he has support from other classmates and accusing broadcasters of double standards.
- Reform UK's deputy leader, Richard Tice, dismissed the allegations as 'made-up twaddle', while the party claims they are politically motivated attacks.
- The signatories refute claims of political motivation, stating their allegations are based on direct experience or witnessing Farage's 'exceptional' behaviour, and Labour has urged Farage to apologise, deeming him 'unfit for high office'.