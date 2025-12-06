Farage accused of spreading ‘pain and anxiety’ ahead of Scotland rally
- Scotland's First Minister, John Swinney, accused Nigel Farage of attempting to "whip up hate" ahead of a Reform UK rally in Falkirk.
- The rally is part of Reform UK's Scottish Parliament election campaign, with Farage claiming "uncontrolled migration" is changing Scottish cities "almost beyond recognition".
- Falkirk has been the site of regular anti-immigration protests outside the Cladhan Hotel, which houses asylum seekers, leading to a counter "unity march" organised by Falkirk for All.
- Farage criticised the "open door policies" of the SNP and Labour, positioning Reform UK as the party of "radical change" against the "old establishment" in Scottish politics.
- Swinney previously labelled Farage's comments about Glasgow schoolchildren as "simply racist", while Scottish Green MSP Maggie Chapman condemned Reform's message for spreading "pain and anxiety" among migrant communities.