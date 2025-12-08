Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Nigel Farage has been ‘reported to police’ amid expenses row

Farage says he never engaged in racism ‘with intent’ amid schoolboy allegations
  • Nigel Farage has reportedly been reported to the Metropolitan Police over allegations that Reform UK falsified election expenses during his successful Clacton campaign.
  • Richard Everett, a former Reform UK councillor and campaign team member, claims the party spent more than the £20,660 limit, submitting documents to support his allegations.
  • Everett alleges undeclared spending on items such as leaflets, banners, and office refurbishment, which would have pushed the campaign over the legal spending cap.
  • Reform UK strongly denies breaking electoral law, dismissing Mr Everett as a "disgruntled former councillor" and stating they look forward to clearing their name.
  • Both the Labour and Conservative parties have urged Mr Farage to "come clean" and called for investigations into the serious allegations.
