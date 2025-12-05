Holocaust survivors want Nigel Farage to apologise – here’s why
- A group of 11 Holocaust survivors has called on Reform UK leader Nigel Farage to apologise over allegations of racism and antisemitism during his school days at Dulwich College.
- The survivors, some of whom endured death camps, stated that "praising Hitler, mocking gas chambers, or hurling racist abuse is not banter" and urged Farage to admit if he made such remarks or if he believes his accusers are lying.
- Farage denied making racist remarks in a "malicious or nasty way," suggesting that what was "banter in a playground" could be misinterpreted today.
- Former classmate Peter Ettedgui, who is Jewish, claims Farage "repeatedly" told him "Hitler was right" while they were pupils.
- Farage has deflected questions about the allegations by shouting the name of controversial comedian Bernard Manning and criticising the BBC for broadcasting shows like 'The Black and White Minstrel Show' in the 1970s.