Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Holocaust survivors want Nigel Farage to apologise – here’s why

Nigel Farage demands apology from BBC in rant over Bernard Manning
  • A group of 11 Holocaust survivors has called on Reform UK leader Nigel Farage to apologise over allegations of racism and antisemitism during his school days at Dulwich College.
  • The survivors, some of whom endured death camps, stated that "praising Hitler, mocking gas chambers, or hurling racist abuse is not banter" and urged Farage to admit if he made such remarks or if he believes his accusers are lying.
  • Farage denied making racist remarks in a "malicious or nasty way," suggesting that what was "banter in a playground" could be misinterpreted today.
  • Former classmate Peter Ettedgui, who is Jewish, claims Farage "repeatedly" told him "Hitler was right" while they were pupils.
  • Farage has deflected questions about the allegations by shouting the name of controversial comedian Bernard Manning and criticising the BBC for broadcasting shows like 'The Black and White Minstrel Show' in the 1970s.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in