Nigel Farage calls paedophile singer Ian Watkins a ‘really good guy’ after falling for online prank
- Nigel Farage paid tribute to convicted paedophile Ian Watkins in a video posted on the online platform Cameo, describing him as a "really good guy".
- Watkins, the former Lostprophets frontman, was serving a 29-year sentence for child sex offences and died in HMP Wakefield last year.
- A prankster, John Smith, paid £98 for the personalised video message, and expressed concern over Mr Farage's apparent lack of due diligence.
- In the video, Mr Farage stated Watkins "loved his children" and would be "sorely, sorely missed", using the phrase "Mad lols" which Watkins had previously used in relation to his crimes.
- This incident follows a similar event in 2021 where Mr Farage was tricked into reading a message supporting the IRA on Cameo.