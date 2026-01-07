Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Nigel Farage says Chris Parry should apologise for David Lammy ‘go home’ post

Farage predicts 2027 general election and stresses Reform 'must be ready'
  • Nigel Farage has urged Reform UK mayoral candidate Chris Parry to apologise for remarks suggesting Labour MP David Lammy should 'go home' to the Caribbean.
  • Parry, Reform's candidate for Hampshire and the Solent mayoralty, also questioned the loyalties of other MPs and praised the late right-wing politician Enoch Powell.
  • Farage described Parry's comments as 'over the top' but defended him as 'intensely patriotic' and did not remove him as a candidate.
  • David Lammy, who was born and raised in north London, has previously spoken about experiencing racism.
  • Labour Party chair Anna Turley criticised Farage for failing to take action against Parry's 'racist and grossly offensive' comments.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in