Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Shark attack at busy tourist spot leaves boy, 12, critically injured

Related: Florida teen describes shark attack
  • A 12-year-old boy was critically injured in a shark attack in Sydney Harbour, leading to police warnings for people to avoid swimming in the area.
  • The boy was bitten on Sunday afternoon near Shark Beach at Nielsen Park and remains in critical condition with severe leg injuries.
  • His friends bravely pulled him from the water, and police officers applied tourniquets and performed CPR, which authorities described as a 'textbook recovery'.
  • Police and fisheries officials believe heavy rain and murky, low-visibility water created a 'perfect storm' for the attack, likely by a bull shark.
  • Two further shark incidents occurred across Sydney beaches within 24 hours, involving an 11-year-old boy whose surfboard was bitten and a man critically injured at Manly Beach.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in