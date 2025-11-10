Appeal to release Nicolas Sarkozy from prison being considered
- A Paris appeal court on Monday considered a request for the release of Nicolas Sarkozy, the former French president, from prison.
- Sarkozy began serving a five-year sentence less than three weeks ago for criminal conspiracy related to financing his 2007 election campaign with Libyan funds.
- Speaking via video conference from prison, Sarkozy, 70, denied any wrongdoing and stated he never sought funds from Moammar Gadhafi.
- The Advocate General recommended Sarkozy's release under judicial supervision, with a decision from the court expected on Monday afternoon.
- If granted, Sarkozy could be released within hours, though he faces further legal proceedings, including an appeal trial and other ongoing investigations.