Appeal to release Nicolas Sarkozy from prison being considered

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was incarcerated last month
Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was incarcerated last month (AFP/Getty)
  • A Paris appeal court on Monday considered a request for the release of Nicolas Sarkozy, the former French president, from prison.
  • Sarkozy began serving a five-year sentence less than three weeks ago for criminal conspiracy related to financing his 2007 election campaign with Libyan funds.
  • Speaking via video conference from prison, Sarkozy, 70, denied any wrongdoing and stated he never sought funds from Moammar Gadhafi.
  • The Advocate General recommended Sarkozy's release under judicial supervision, with a decision from the court expected on Monday afternoon.
  • If granted, Sarkozy could be released within hours, though he faces further legal proceedings, including an appeal trial and other ongoing investigations.
