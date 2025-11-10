Nicolas Sarkozy to walk free after just three weeks in prison for conspiracy
- Nicolas Sarkozy, the former French president, will walk free from prison on Monday after serving three weeks of a five-year sentence.
- He was found guilty of criminal conspiracy in September for efforts to secure funding for his 2007 presidential bid from late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.
- Sarkozy's release could come with conditions, including potentially wearing an electronic tag, providing bail, and regular check-ins with authorities.
- He consistently denies wrongdoing, proclaiming his innocence during a court hearing and saying that he is fighting for the truth.
- Sarkozy still faces an appeal trial next year over the 'Libya case' and is under separate investigation for accessory to witness tampering.